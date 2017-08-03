The scene in Modesto, California, at Crystal Creamery, where a man was found dead on the roof on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Heather Graves, a Modesto Police Department spokeswoman, said the man is believed to be a transient. Her department is conducting a death investigation. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com
The scene in Modesto, California, at Crystal Creamery, where a man was found dead on the roof on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Heather Graves, a Modesto Police Department spokeswoman, said the man is believed to be a transient. Her department is conducting a death investigation. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com

News

Victim found dead atop roof at Crystal Creamery identified

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 03, 2017 12:48 PM

A 30-year-old man from Reno was identified Thursday as the victim whose body was found on the roof of a Modesto dairy plant, authorities said.

Daniel Volz was found bloodied and unresponsive by a worker at the Crystal Creamery plant at 415 Kansas Ave. on Wednesday morning. It appeared he had fallen from some sort of unit or machinery that sits atop the roof, according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.

Graves described Volz as a transient, and not a worker. She said Thursday his death remains under investigation and no foul play is suspected.

Why he was on top of a building at the blocks-long plant that also sits along Ninth Street remains unknown, Graves said.

The death remains under investigation.

Crystal Creamery did not return a call seeking comment.

Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

View More Video