Victim found dead atop roof at Crystal Creamery identified

The scene in Modesto, California, at Crystal Creamery, where a man was found dead on the roof on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Heather Graves, a Modesto Police Department spokeswoman, said the man is believed to be a transient. Her department is conducting a death investigation. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com