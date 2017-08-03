Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

On August 1, 2017, a rancher in Lincoln, Calif. found a military mortar believed to be from between 1940 to 1960 in his pigpen and called the Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. As the mortar was military-grade, the officers brought in the Beale Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to counter-charge the mortar in place. There is no word on how the mortar ended up in the pig pen. No one, human or pig, was injured in the explosion.