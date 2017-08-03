Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen

More Videos

    On August 1, 2017, a rancher in Lincoln, Calif. found a military mortar believed to be from between 1940 to 1960 in his pigpen and called the Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. As the mortar was military-grade, the officers brought in the Beale Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to counter-charge the mortar in place. There is no word on how the mortar ended up in the pig pen. No one, human or pig, was injured in the explosion.

On August 1, 2017, a rancher in Lincoln, Calif. found a military mortar believed to be from between 1940 to 1960 in his pigpen and called the Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. As the mortar was military-grade, the officers brought in the Beale Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to counter-charge the mortar in place. There is no word on how the mortar ended up in the pig pen. No one, human or pig, was injured in the explosion.
Crews lay the last layer of concrete on the Oroville Dam spillway before the state Department of Water Resources’ deadline to have the structure ready to pass flows of 100,000 cubic-feet per second. This video was taken October 30, 2017, just two days before the deadline. The cost for reconstruction rang in at $500 million, nearly double the initial estimate.