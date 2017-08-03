News
Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen
On August 1, 2017, a rancher in Lincoln, Calif. found a military mortar believed to be from between 1940 to 1960 in his pigpen and called the Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. As the mortar was military-grade, the officers brought in the Beale Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to counter-charge the mortar in place. There is no word on how the mortar ended up in the pig pen. No one, human or pig, was injured in the explosion.Placer County Sheriff's Office