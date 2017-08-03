Video proves that two of three cute mountain lion kittens surviving at four months

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen Pause 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 0:59 Why is this vehicle being impounded? California Highway Patrol explains 2:05 See how CalTrans cleaned up this dramatic plane crash in only an hour 0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop 0:32 Watch as thief steals a package from home in Ceres 1:53 How to interview at a job fair 1:20 Watch stranded band members perform roadside concert 1:46 Brother of road rage victim speaks out after sister shot in the head 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two of three mountain lion kittens being recorded by researchers at a preserve in Sonoma County have survived to four months. The Audubon Canyon Ranch research team videotaped two of the kittens from a distance earlier this year when they were 10 days old. The den was found in the Glen Ellen-Kenwood area of Sonoma County. The cubs are the first offspring found as part of the study. Now the kittens are four months old. Audubon Canyon Ranch