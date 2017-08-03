Officers find more than Cap’n Crunch in speeding driver’s cereal boxes, police say

Louisiana deputies arrested a Sacramento man Tuesday after finding marijuana inside cereal boxes in his car, says the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Roots-Scott Jr., 23, faces charges of speeding, driving with an expired license and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the office’s Facebook page.
Deputies pulled Roots-Scott over early Tuesday for traveling nearly 90 mph on Interstate 12 east of Baton Rouge, La. He admitted to having an expired license and having marijuana in his rental vehicle, deputies said.
A search found about 2 lbs. of marijuana hidden inside a Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries box and a Honey Nut Cheerios box on the rear seat. Roots-Scott reportedly told deputies he planned to sell the drugs in Mississippi.
