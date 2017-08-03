Stocks start lower as tech companies and banks slip

FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange at sunset, in lower Manhattan. U.S. stocks are skidding early Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, as banks, technology and health companies all start the day lower. Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen and women’s health diagnostic company Hologic tumbled, while a solid quarter from cereal maker Kellogg helped makers of food and household move higher. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo