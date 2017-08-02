Firefighters descend on big, black smoke column on Highway 108 in Riverbank

A fire started at a Riverbank tire shop Wednesday afternoon, producing a black column of smoke along one of the city’s main drags.
The blaze was reported at 2:48 p.m. at Joey’s Tire Service on Highway 108 at Howard Avenue. It was controlled about 40 minutes later, said Capt. Buck Condit of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
The fire did an estimated $60,000 in damage to the structure, but “an aggressive interior attack” prevented further losses, he said. About half an acre of vegetation burned behind the shop.
Traffic was slow on this part of Highway 108, also known as Patterson Road, during the call.
The cause is under investigation, Condit said. No injuries were reported. The Modesto Fire Department helped with the response.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments