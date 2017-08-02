If you could be any kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut, which kind would you be? If calories didn't count, how many Krispy Kreme doughnuts would you eat in a day? Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee
Krispy Kreme collides with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Taste the result in Riverbank

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

August 02, 2017 6:40 PM

Krispy Kreme has cooked up a doughnut flavored like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, a limited release that includes the Riverbank store.

The promotion will run until Oct. 8, said Keyome Menor, manager of the store in the Crossroads Shopping Center. The first batch Wednesday sold out, but more will be ready when the place reopens at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The doughnut is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter cream, reports the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., the state where Krispy Kreme is based. It is also dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter chips and chopped peanuts, then finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.

