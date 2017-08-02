If you could be any kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut, which kind would you be? If calories didn't count, how many Krispy Kreme doughnuts would you eat in a day? Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee
Here's how to get Krispy Kreme's new Reese's peanut butter cup doughnut

By Don Sweeney

August 02, 2017 2:16 PM

The mad scientists at Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have put their heads together and come up with, what else, a peanut butter cup doughnut.

The new doughnut has Reese’s peanut butter kreme filling, with chocolate icing topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, peanuts, and Reese’s mini peanut butter chips.

The treat will be available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations starting Friday, Aug. 4, for $1.69 each. Krispy Kreme has a location in Fresno near Blackstone and Bullard avenues.

Krispy Kreme first offered the Reese’s doughnuts in Australia and the United Kingdom in 2016, prompting some consternation among U.S. fans, reports Thrillist.

