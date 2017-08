Watch as thief steals a package from home in Ceres

Ceres Police are asking for the public's help to catch this thief who recently stole a package off the porch of a home near East Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road in the central part of the city. The resident said it's the third time in recent months thieves have stolen items from their porch. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Kamalpreet Gill at 209-538-5713.