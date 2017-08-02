Around the Region (08/03/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 for a sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: 6 Cups to College
When: Saturday, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education offers the mentor program, “6 Cups to College” with an orientation in the Patterson Room on the first floor. A valid form of photo ID must be presented at the meeting. Visit stanislaus.k12oms.org to register for a seat. For more information contact Tony Boatner at 209-238-1717 or email aboatner@stancoe.org.
MURPHYS
What: First Friday Concert Series
When: Friday, 4 p.m.
Where: Murphys Community Park, Downtown
Info: Music by Plan B. Concertgoers will have the opportunity to purchase dinner for $10 catered by Sierra Hills Market starting at 4 p.m. Dinner will include a choice of grilled flat iron steak or grilled chicken accompanied by pasta salad, couscous salad, garlic bread, watermelon and a cookie. Then at 5:30 p.m. music and family fun will begin. For more information call 209-728-8093, visit visitmurphys.com.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Summer Jazz Series continues on in the Dogwood Theater with big band music. The jazz series will feature the trio of Krista White Sturgis, piano; Tyler Combs, vibes; and David Tanner, drums. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced the City of Modesto would be paying more than its share of improvement costs for the Modesto City County Airport. Stanislaus County had shared in costs since 1955 but had not taken action to split costs with the city, totaling $59,000. The city had planned improvements at the airport for the 1967-68 budget cycle and was already paying operational costs while the county shared in safety improvement costs. What the county was refusing to pay were the $39,000 in costs for aircraft approach lighting; of that, the Federal Aviation Agency was to pick up $21,000.
