Man found dead atop roof on Modesto’s Crystal Creamery plant

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 02, 2017 10:44 AM

The body of a man was found Wednesday morning on the roof of the Crystal Creamery plant in central Modesto, authorities said.

Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department, said her agency received a call at about 8:30 a.m. from an employee who said a man was found bleeding and possibly unconscious on the roof.

When police arrived at the plant at 415 Kansas Ave., the man, described by Graves as a transient and not a worker, was pronounced dead.

A “death investigation” has started. Graves said it appears the man fell from some sort of unit or machinery that sits atop the roof.

Attempts to reach anyone at the plant was unsuccessful.

We’ll have more on this story, including video from the scene, as information becomes available.

