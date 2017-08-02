Man found dead atop roof on Modesto’s Crystal Creamery plant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead Pause 1:01 Police officer sent flying in crash during traffic stop 0:33 Man found dead atop roof of Crystal Creamery in Modesto 1:53 How to interview at a job fair 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 0:44 Diver checks vehicle submerged in Fresno canal 0:29 Watch 12-foot shark chomp on GoPro camera in incredible underwater video 1:23 Passengers stuck on grounded plane for six hours call 911 0:57 They protect and serve, in hamster balls Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The scene in Modesto, California, at Crystal Creamery, where a man was found dead on the roof on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Heather Graves, a Modesto Police Department spokeswoman, said the man is believed to be a transient. Her department is conducting a death investigation. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com

The scene in Modesto, California, at Crystal Creamery, where a man was found dead on the roof on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Heather Graves, a Modesto Police Department spokeswoman, said the man is believed to be a transient. Her department is conducting a death investigation. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com