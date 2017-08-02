News

Sonora woman dies after crashing truck into tree; authorities believe she was drunk

By Jim Silva

August 02, 2017

A 23-year-old Sonora woman died and a 32-year-old Knights Ferry man suffered major injuries after the woman lost control of her truck and crashed into a tree on Highway 108 early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, whose identity is pending notification of family, was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound 108 near the Little Sweden area, the CHP said.

She lost control of the 2004 Chevy Silverado while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve and over-correcting to the right.

The vehicle rolled twice and the driver’s side crashed into a large pine tree in the center median.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which occurred at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

The passenger in the truck suffered major injuries and was taken to Sonora Regional Medical Center.

