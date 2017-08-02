Western Carolina University chancellor's cancer returns

The chancellor of Western Carolina University has informed the school community that his cancer has returned.
The Asheville Citizen-Times published David O. Belcher's open letter that announced a recurrence of cancer following surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor last year.
Belcher was diagnosed with a small brain tumor and the resulting condition of expressive aphasia in April 2016, and received post-operative treatment.
In his letter, he says his medical team at Duke University Hospital has recommended a new treatment regimen to begin this week, requiring him to be away from campus several days each month. Belcher says he intends to fulfill his executive responsibilities throughout treatment, and pledged to keep the community informed about progress.
The South Carolina native was hired in 2011 to replace John Bardo.
Comments