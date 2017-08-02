News

Western Carolina University chancellor's cancer returns

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:32 AM

CULLOWHEE, N.C.

The chancellor of Western Carolina University has informed the school community that his cancer has returned.

The Asheville Citizen-Times published David O. Belcher's open letter that announced a recurrence of cancer following surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor last year.

Belcher was diagnosed with a small brain tumor and the resulting condition of expressive aphasia in April 2016, and received post-operative treatment.

In his letter, he says his medical team at Duke University Hospital has recommended a new treatment regimen to begin this week, requiring him to be away from campus several days each month. Belcher says he intends to fulfill his executive responsibilities throughout treatment, and pledged to keep the community informed about progress.

The South Carolina native was hired in 2011 to replace John Bardo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

They protect and serve, in hamster balls

They protect and serve, in hamster balls 0:57

They protect and serve, in hamster balls
Walk through the new Modesto Smart & Final Extra! 1:30

Walk through the new Modesto Smart & Final Extra!
Police dashcam shows pickup truck colliding head-on with semi 0:34

Police dashcam shows pickup truck colliding head-on with semi

View More Video