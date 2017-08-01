Looking for work? There could be 250 new jobs at planned Patterson distribution center

Construction on the next distribution center in Patterson will begin later this month.
The 712,000-square-foot center in the Keystone Pacific Business Park will be smaller than the nearby giants in west Patterson but could employ up to 250 workers, the developer said.
The center will emerge on 34.5 acres, at the southwest corner of Baldwin Road and Keystone Boulevard. The Amazon fulfillment center, just to the west, covers 1 million square feet, and the Restoration Hardware distribution center on Rogers Road tops them all at 1.5 million square feet.
Keystone has not identified a major tenant that will occupy the new distribution center. “We are building it on a speculative basis,” said Keith Schneider, executive vice president of Keystone Corp. “E-commerce continues to grow and the logistics and distribution marketplace just continues to grow.”
As designed, the new addition could accommodate from one to four companies that need warehouse and distribution space. Schneider expects that one or two tenants will set up operations.
The center with drive-in ramps, dock doors and offices at the four corners will be under construction for about 10 months. It should be finished by spring or summer next year.
“We will be heavily marketing the building,” Schneider said. Colliers International is the primary broker for the project.
“There are different companies that have an interest,” said Ryan McShane, a senior vice president for Colliers. “We are probably tracking 15-plus companies (in Northern California) that are in need of distribution space greater than 500,000 square feet.”
Patterson City Manager Ken Irwin said the city has not heard what company will occupy the center. The city is hoping for a business tenant that creates a lot of jobs and sales tax revenue.
A smaller employer could bring perhaps 150 jobs to the city.
Distribution and warehouse jobs often pay in the $13.50-to-$16.50 range for associates and clerks, and some employees may work on a part-time or seasonal basis. Irwin said that logistics centers with automation and robotics hire maintenance people who earn good wages.
City governing bodies gave routine approval for the new center, which will have 366 parking spaces for employees and visitors. The site is across Baldwin Road from a residential area. Trucks won’t be routed on Baldwin Road but will use Park Center Drive on the western side of the property, a city report says.
Keystone purchased an adjacent 10 acres to create the 34.5-acre parcel for the new building. Since 2004, the business park including the CVS and Kohl’s distribution centers has added 1.6 million square feet of space for warehouse, manufacturing and health care users. More than 1,200 jobs were created.
The business park still has three smaller parcels of 5 acres, 5.5 acres and 14 acres, Schneider said.
Keystone is part of a master plan for business parks in west Patterson that has taken advantage of access to Interstate 5. With an expansion of the area, close to 900 acres are available for different kinds of industry. The city expects more logistics centers will emerge.
“There are rumors about several actually,” Irwin said.
