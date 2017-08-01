Around the Region (08/02/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Basketball Academy Clinic
When: Aug. 3-5, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave.
Info: The Modesto Basketball Academy will be holding a three-day clinic for youth from fourth through 12th grades. Clinic is broken into 2 sessions: Session 1: 4th-6th graders 8:30 to 11am.; Session 2: Jr. high/high school students, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $90. For more information, call Caleb at 209-247-6742.
What: Citizen of the Year Ceremony
When: Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd.
Info: American Legion Post 74 invites the public to the 2017 Citizen of the Year dinner and award ceremony. This years recipient will be Gallo Center for the Arts chief executive officer Lynn Dickerson. There is a $20 per person donation. For more information contact Al Menshew 209-664-1599.
ANGLES CAMP
What: Summertime Tours
When: Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will tour the museum's collections of wagons and carriages and will learn about the history of the gold country within the Angels Camp and Mother Lode regions. Tours are free with museum admission. Museum hours are Wednesday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults; $3 children (5-11) and free for children (4 & younger) and museum members. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
CERES
What: “A Matter Of Balance”
When: Aug. 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ceres Community Center, 2701 Fourth St.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association has opened free registrations for its program, “A Matter Of Balance”, designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. The program will start Aug. 24, Thursdays, at Ceres Community Center. Classes are held once a week for 8 weeks for 2 hours each and registration is free. Space is limited and those interested should sign up before Aug. 17. For more information call 209-525-4670.
SALIDA
What: Brightwood College Back to School Event
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: The event free will feature refreshments, music, campus tours, information sessions and a school supplies drive for which everyone is encouraged to bring and donate supplies. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as Amazon gift cards and backpacks filled with school supplies. For more information call 209-543-7000 or visit www.brightwood.edu.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
40 YEARS AGO: Modesto residents used the least amount of water for the month of July since 1971, as a result of city’s two-month-old water conservation program. Residents were able to help the city conserve water with a 19.5 percent savings over July 1976. The city also only pumped 1.2 billion gallons water for the month of July as compared to 1.5 billion gallons over the same time the previous year. In July 1971, the city’s population was 65,000 and the city had pumped 1,178,908,600 gallons of water from the underground water basin. The population in 1977 was 95,000.
