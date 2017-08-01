Two Yuba County Sheriff's deputies shot on call regarding ‘agitated,’ ‘armed’ man

Two Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday morning in a rural area near Dobbins.
“It is an active, critical incident,” said Yuba County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Leslie Carbah. “We have two officers shot.”
She said the severity of the deputies’ injuries was not immediately known. A helicopter ambulance was sent to transport the deputies to the hospital.
The shooter has not been arrested. The suspect may be barricaded in a building, she said.
Surrounding police agencies are sending officers to the scene, the 9000 block of Marysville Road between the rural communities of Oregon House and Dobbins northeast of Yuba City. The shooting happened around 9 a.m.
The original call came in as an “agitated individual, possibly armed,” according to Carbah. The call could be related to a marijuana grow, she said.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments