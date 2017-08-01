Criminal charges filed in deadly Merced County bus crash

More Videos 0:43 Watch as Fresno police search for suspects in Modesto Pause 3:27 Merced firefighters' video on house fire, gas leak 0:16 Watch as Mark Mesiti arrives for his court appearance in Modesto 0:35 Watch Modesto police Tase carjacking suspect 1:31 On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out 1:12 Vehicle enters California Aqueduct near Westley 0:45 Police aid suicidal man on Modesto overpass 0:55 Two children shot in Modesto 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 12:36 Predictions for Week 10 of Stanislaus District football season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Four people dead after charter bus strikes sign pole on Highway 99 near Livingston Rescue crews respond to the scene of a charter bus crash on northbound Highway 99 between Atwater and Livingston, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. According to the California Highway Patrol, four people are dead and at least five more suffered major injuries when the bus carrying about 30 people struck a large pole holding the highway exit sign for Hammatt Avenue. Rescue crews respond to the scene of a charter bus crash on northbound Highway 99 between Atwater and Livingston, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. According to the California Highway Patrol, four people are dead and at least five more suffered major injuries when the bus carrying about 30 people struck a large pole holding the highway exit sign for Hammatt Avenue. Andrew Kuhn Andrew Kuhn and Rob Parsons

