Suspect in police shooting had history of fighting with cops, threats, records show

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Police dashcam shows pickup truck colliding head-on with semi Pause 0:59 Busy intersection in Modesto's Village I now a four-way stop 0:46 Man off street wrestles with armed bank robber 0:16 Placer County deputies recover body in Lake Tahoe 2:28 Los Angeles announces deal to host 2028 Olympics 0:55 Toddler fist-bumps passengers on Southwest flight 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 1:11 Central Coast farmers offer their best veggie grilling tips 0:20 Dancing cop directs traffic after Tucson power outage 0:54 Watch as intersection closure causes logjam, confusion in Turlock Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee gives an update on the officer-involved shooting that unfolded Monday morning, leaving the suspect dead and two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee gives an update on the officer-involved shooting that unfolded Monday morning, leaving the suspect dead and two officers hospitalized with gunshot wounds. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com