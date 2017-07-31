Fresno woman is missing after her call to a friend abruptly ends

Fresno police are asking the public’s help to find Lucy Xiong, 20, who was last seen in the area of Olive Avenue and First Street early Friday morning.
Police said Xiong left her home around 12:35 a.m. and was on the phone with a friend when she seemed suddenly surprised and the call abruptly dropped.
Xiong was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, white denim jeans and a white and pink purse with a gold chain shoulder strap.
Anyone with information regarding Xiong’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
