Librarian got a $5,000 prize. She spent it on kids in trouble.

Stanislaus County celebrated Monday its new Juvenile Justice Center library that serves the roughly 75 young people at its Juvenile Hall and the Juvenile Commitment Facility with remarks from officials and others who made the project a reality.
The idea for the project came from Olga Valencia Cardenas, the youth services outreach librarian at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library, who started a book club at the center nearly two years ago. She said the club showed the need for a library.
Cardenas and other speakers said the library was a team effort that included the Probation Department and library system.
The library has 785 books. The money for them came from $5,000 that Cardenas received when she was honored by the American Library Association, $7,500 from Modesto Toyota and a $7,500 match from the Toyota Corp.
Cardenas expects the library will have about 2,000 books once all the money is spent. She said the library includes picture books, graphic novels, novels and nonfiction. She said “The Warrior’s Heart: Becoming a Man of Compassion and Courage” by former Navy SEAL and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and the novel “Mexican WhiteBoy” by Matt de la Pena are among the most popular books.
She said the books are geared for all readers, from those who read at the first-grade level through adult.
The young people at Juvenile Hall and the Juvenile Commitment Center were not at the ceremony. But there were expected later. The library is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays. It opened in late June and is popular. Cardenas said 223 books are checked out.
The book club was started with money from the Friends of the Modesto Library, Stanislaus Library Foundation and Omega Nu, according to a news release.
