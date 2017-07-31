Around the Region (08/01/17)

MODESTO
What: Police Activities League Ceremony
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Martin Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) is partnering with the Police Activity League (PAL) to celebrate 25 years of services in Stanislaus County. The celebration will be at the Martin Petersen Event Center. During the evening, awards will be presented to the founders of the Stanislaus County PAL program. For more information contact Vicki Bauman, 209-238-1361 or Bret Silveira, PAL Deputy Director, 209-480-0632.
What: Strike Out Suicide-McHenry Bowl Benefit Bowl
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: Event includes lunch, bowling and silent auction. The funds raised will support American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Central Valley Chapter efforts to prevent suicide and and bring hope to those affected by suicide loss. For more information contact Stacey at 209-571-2695 or Barbara at 209-918-4599.
HUGHSON
What: Hero Central
When: Through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Hughson United Methodist Church, 2007 Sixth St.
Info: The Hughson United Methodist Church invites the public to its “Hero Central: Discover your strength in God” program. The Hero Central program engages students with interactive, Bible-based fun as they discover their strength in God. They will become Heroes and explore how God’s Heroes have heart, courage, wisdom and hope. After a high-energy opening assembly at Hero Central, the Heroes make their way to centers for interactive Bible lessons, recreation, snacks and crafts. Hero Central is open to children in preschool through sixth grade. For more information, contact the church office at 209-883-4952 or visit 2017.cokesburyvbs.com/hughsonumc.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: More than 400 firefighters were battling a 200-acre wildland fire near the town of Mariposa, a mountain community southwest of Yosemite National Park. It was believed that the fire started due to a downed electrical line near a power station on the town’s border. The fire burned within several hundred yards of Mariposa High School and within 200 yards of homes built on the eastern and southern outskirts of town. The fire was named the “School Fire” because of its proximity to the high school, was at the time 50 percent contained.
