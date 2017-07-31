Want to be a scientist for the day? NASA wants your help during the solar eclipse

During Aug. 21’s solar eclipse, NASA is asking for the help of “citizen scientists” all over the U.S. with collecting and analyzing environmental observations.
Using NASA’s Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment, or GLOBE, Observer App, NASA wants anyone watching the eclipse to collect data about air temperature and cloud conditions, according to a news release from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
“No matter where you are in North America, whether it’s cloudy, clear or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project,” Deputy Project Coordinator Kristen Weaver in the release. “We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.”
To participate in the experience, download the GLOBE observer app and register as a citizen scientist. You will need a thermometer to measure air temperature. The app will direct you through making observations, which will be recorded on an interactive map with data from other citizen scientists.
While all of North America will experience at least a partial eclipse on Aug. 21, 14 states will experience an extremely rare total solar eclipse, with night-like darkness taking over for as much as two minutes in the middle of the day, according to NASA. The eclipse will begin in the U.S. at around 10:15 a.m. PDT off the coast of Oregon and will leave the U.S. at about 2:50 p.m. EDT in South Carolina.
Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner
Comments