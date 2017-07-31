Want to be a scientist for the day? NASA wants your help during the solar eclipse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Before adopting one of these rodents, here's what you need to know Pause 1:07 How do millennials spend their money? 0:18 What are you lookin' at? Deer catch deputy's attention during their snacktime 0:34 Scene of officer-involved shooting in Los Banos 1:38 A thick skin? Compound found on Saturn moon that could help form 'pathway to life' 0:31 Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 1:04 Porchfest brings music up close in Modesto 2:09 How many tacos did Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7? 1:01 Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area 0:51 Making cheeseburger fries at Cosmos Burgers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On Aug. 21, the U.S. will experience a historic solar eclipse, which will leave 14 states in night-like darkness for two minutes. NASA is asking for the help of those watching the eclipse in collecting environmental data during the eclipse. Rich Melnick NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Aug. 21, the U.S. will experience a historic solar eclipse, which will leave 14 states in night-like darkness for two minutes. NASA is asking for the help of those watching the eclipse in collecting environmental data during the eclipse. Rich Melnick NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center