Two Los Banos police officers were shot during a struggle with a man who apparently got a hold of one of the officer’s guns and turned it on the police officers around 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at an apartment complex at 2131 Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive in Los Banos. Gene Lieb Los Banos Enterprise

Official: Man turns gun on Los Banos police officers, 2 officers and suspect shot

By Rob Parsons and Brianna Calix

July 31, 2017 8:08 AM

Two Los Banos police officers were shot this morning during a struggle with a man at an apartment complex, a law enforcement official has confirmed.

Updates on the conditions of the two police officers were not immediately available.

The man apparently got a hold of one of the officer’s guns and turned it on the officers, the official said.

The suspect also was shot, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive in Los Banos.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence early Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

