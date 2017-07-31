Official: Man turns gun on Los Banos police officers, 2 officers and suspect shot

Two Los Banos police officers were shot this morning during a struggle with a man at an apartment complex, a law enforcement official has confirmed.
Updates on the conditions of the two police officers were not immediately available.
The man apparently got a hold of one of the officer’s guns and turned it on the officers, the official said.
The suspect also was shot, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive in Los Banos.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence early Monday morning.
This is a developing story.
Comments