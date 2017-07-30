Second wildfire starts up near Jamestown as crews make progress on Jacksonville burn

A second wildfire erupted south of Jamestown on Sunday afternoon, close to another blaze where crews were making progress.
The new Twist Fire had reached about 150 acres as of 6:15 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. It was burning off Twist Road south of Algerine Road.
Cal Fire said it was working with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department on possible evacuations.
This is in the same general area as the Jacksonville Fire, which was reported Saturday afternoon. It stood at 690 acres and 60 percent containment Sunday.
Mandatory evacuation orders for the Jacksonville Fire have been lifted, but advisories remained for Twist and Limekiln roads as of Sunday.
This incident was named for Jacksonville Road, which connects the Jamestown area with Highway 120 at Don Pedro Reservoir.
It reached 230 acres by 5 p.m. Saturday, but the rate of spread slowed overnight. Cal Fire said it expected an “interior island of brush” to keep burning within the containment lines Sunday.
The cause has not been reported for either fire. They are among many that have hit California this year, burning hundreds of thousands of acres. In most years, the season does not really get going until August.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments