News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/31/17)

Bee Staff Reports

July 30, 2017 2:36 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

July 19

MARTINEZ: Emily and Anthony, Oakdale, girl

CISNEROS: Jessica and Carlos Meza, Modesto, boy

July 20

GLOVER: Chelsea and Robert, Stockton, girl and boy

LAM: Thuy and Hung Vo, Tracy, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Maureen and Chris De La Cruz, Stockton, boy

RANGEL: Janae and Anthony, Riverbank, boy

NAVARRO: Ambar and Andy, Ceres, girl

July 21

GOSNER: Aubrey and Tyler, Lodi, girl

CORSARO: Deana and Jesus Perez, Waterford, girl

DURAN: Jocelyn and Eduardo Zaragoza, Modesto, girl

July 22

GEORGE: Evelyn and Charles, Riverbank, boy

MCBROOM: Tyler and Erika, Ripon, boy

PHILLIPS: Crystal and Noe Gutierrez, Ceres, boy

July 23

DYKZEUL: Jenna and Andrew, Tracy, boy

July 24

OLSON: Ashley and Hank, Modesto, boy

PHAM: Anna and Ho, Modesto, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

July 19

PALMER: Bethany, Delhi, boy

CARMONA: Kristin Erin Amie, Turlock, boy

SANCHEZ-LARKS: Jocelyn, Turlock, girl

July 20

ESPARZA: Brenda, Turlock, girl

July 21

JOHNSON: Ashley and Michael, Hughson, girl and boy

PULIDO: Valeria and Christopher Bautista, Livingston, boy

July 22

GARCIA: Victoria, Turlock, girl

July 23

WAGNER: Kelsey, Turlock, boy

GARCIA: Linda, Newman, boy

July 24

SIERRA: Yasmin, Waterford, boy

MENDEZ GIL: Norma, Atwater, boy

JARAMILLO: Patricia, Merced, girl

July 25

ACOSTA DUARTE: Liliana and Garibay Trujillo, Waterford, girl

DURAN: Noemi and Jessie, Atwater, girl

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area 1:01

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area
Look at this weather map and feel the heat 0:41

Look at this weather map and feel the heat
Watch two rattlesnakes fight it out on the American River near Auburn 1:39

Watch two rattlesnakes fight it out on the American River near Auburn

View More Video