Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/31/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
July 19
MARTINEZ: Emily and Anthony, Oakdale, girl
CISNEROS: Jessica and Carlos Meza, Modesto, boy
July 20
GLOVER: Chelsea and Robert, Stockton, girl and boy
LAM: Thuy and Hung Vo, Tracy, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Maureen and Chris De La Cruz, Stockton, boy
RANGEL: Janae and Anthony, Riverbank, boy
NAVARRO: Ambar and Andy, Ceres, girl
July 21
GOSNER: Aubrey and Tyler, Lodi, girl
CORSARO: Deana and Jesus Perez, Waterford, girl
DURAN: Jocelyn and Eduardo Zaragoza, Modesto, girl
July 22
GEORGE: Evelyn and Charles, Riverbank, boy
MCBROOM: Tyler and Erika, Ripon, boy
PHILLIPS: Crystal and Noe Gutierrez, Ceres, boy
July 23
DYKZEUL: Jenna and Andrew, Tracy, boy
July 24
OLSON: Ashley and Hank, Modesto, boy
PHAM: Anna and Ho, Modesto, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
July 19
PALMER: Bethany, Delhi, boy
CARMONA: Kristin Erin Amie, Turlock, boy
SANCHEZ-LARKS: Jocelyn, Turlock, girl
July 20
ESPARZA: Brenda, Turlock, girl
July 21
JOHNSON: Ashley and Michael, Hughson, girl and boy
PULIDO: Valeria and Christopher Bautista, Livingston, boy
July 22
GARCIA: Victoria, Turlock, girl
July 23
WAGNER: Kelsey, Turlock, boy
GARCIA: Linda, Newman, boy
July 24
SIERRA: Yasmin, Waterford, boy
MENDEZ GIL: Norma, Atwater, boy
JARAMILLO: Patricia, Merced, girl
July 25
ACOSTA DUARTE: Liliana and Garibay Trujillo, Waterford, girl
DURAN: Noemi and Jessie, Atwater, girl
