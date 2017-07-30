Around the Region (07/31/17)

MODESTO
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through Friday
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church will be having its First Academy Summer Day Camp. The academy will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for ages kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information, contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203, or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Strike Out Suicide-McHenry Bowl benefit
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The McHenry Bowl and the AFSP Central Valley Chapter invite the public to its benefit bowl to Strike Out Suicide. There will be lunch, bowling and silent auction. The funds raised will support chapter efforts to prevent suicide and bring hope to those affected by suicide loss. For more information, contact Stacey at 209-571-2695 or Barbara at 209-918-4599.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale America’s Night Out
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Burchell Park, 1400 East S St.
Info: Oakdale police and Neighborhood Watch groups have planned approximately a dozen block parties throughout the city, including two large venues in the Burchell Hill and Bridle Ridge neighborhoods. Local government leaders and public safety personnel will attend the kickoff event at Burchell and then head out to the other venues throughout the city from 6 to 8 p.m. For a block party near you or how you may volunteer, contact NNO Coordinator Janeen Yates at 209-847-2231.
SALIDA
What: Brightwood College back-to-school event
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: Brightwood College invites the public to its back-to-school event. It is free and open to the public. The event will feature refreshments, music, campus tours, information sessions and a school supplies drive for which everyone is encouraged to bring and donate supplies. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as Amazon gift cards and backpacks filled with school supplies. For more information, call 209-543-7000 or visit www.brightwood.edu.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. Visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no-host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482, email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
