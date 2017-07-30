Bennington hospital now permanent drug take-back location

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington is now a 24-hour drug take-back location and becomes the first non-police department location in the state to fulfill the role.
The Medical Center's Thomas Dee says leftover and expired prescription drugs can be diverted and used improperly. They can also pollute the environment if disposed of improperly.
The MedSafe collection receptacle is located in the hospital lobby at 100 Hospital Drive in Bennington. It looks like a mailbox.
The receptacle can be used to dispose of unused or expired controlled substances, non-controlled substances, and even over-the-counter medications.
Medications can be removed for disposal only when both a member of the Bennington Police Department and a member of the hospital staff are present. The box will also be monitored by video.
