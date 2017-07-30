White House to Senate: Pass health bill now or else

FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney gestures as he speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. The White House is stepping up demands that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Asked if no other legislative business should be taken up until the Senate acts again on health care, Mulvaney on Sunday, July 30, responded "yes" and suggested the Senate continue working through August if necessary. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo