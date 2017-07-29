Tuolumne County SheriffÕs Offic
Residents near Jamestown asked to leave homes because of fire

By Kevin Valine

kvaline@modbee.com

July 29, 2017 5:51 PM

Some Tuolumne County residents near Jamestown were advised to leave their homes Saturday afternoon because of a growing fire, according to authorities.

As of 7 p.m., the fire had spread across 600 acres, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook and Twitter. It had been reported at 230 acres just before 5:30 p.m.

The fire started about 1:50 p.m. on Jacksonville Road, south of Jamestown, according to information posted on the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website. Cal Fire reported mandatory evacuations were issued for Algerine, Twist and Hog Mountain roads at that time.

Just before 7 p.m., authorities reported mandatory evacuations had been lifted and the fire was 30 percent contained.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department reported that one house had been evacuated on Jacksonville Road and evacuation advisories were issued for Campbells Flat Road and Meadowlark and Blackbird lanes. Those advisories remained in place after the mandatory evacuations had been lifted.

Authorities advised that livestock could be taken to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The sheriff’s department reported that the blaze started as a vegetation fire. Road closures were ordered for Algerine and Jacksonville Roads and they remained closed into Saturday evening.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

