Residents near Jamestown asked to leave homes because of fire

Some Tuolumne County residents near Jamestown were advised to leave their homes Saturday afternoon because of a growing fire, according to authorities.
As of 7 p.m., the fire had spread across 600 acres, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook and Twitter. It had been reported at 230 acres just before 5:30 p.m.
The fire started about 1:50 p.m. on Jacksonville Road, south of Jamestown, according to information posted on the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website. Cal Fire reported mandatory evacuations were issued for Algerine, Twist and Hog Mountain roads at that time.
Just before 7 p.m., authorities reported mandatory evacuations had been lifted and the fire was 30 percent contained.
Fire at 600 acres 30% containment. All mandatory evacs lifted, advisories still in place. Road closures remain Algerine and Jacksonville Rds pic.twitter.com/q0El1XtF54— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) July 30, 2017
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department reported that one house had been evacuated on Jacksonville Road and evacuation advisories were issued for Campbells Flat Road and Meadowlark and Blackbird lanes. Those advisories remained in place after the mandatory evacuations had been lifted.
Authorities advised that livestock could be taken to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.
Update at 4:40 PM:— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) July 29, 2017
Evacuation advisories are being issued to Campbells Flat Road, Meadowlark Lane and Blackbird Lane. pic.twitter.com/gMezPesfhM
Fire at 130 acres. Evac advisories for Algerine Rd,Twist Rd and Hog Mountain Rd are now upgraded to mandatory Evacuation Orders. pic.twitter.com/ttbx6xpHjM— Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) July 29, 2017
The sheriff’s department reported that the blaze started as a vegetation fire. Road closures were ordered for Algerine and Jacksonville Roads and they remained closed into Saturday evening.
