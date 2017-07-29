News

Single-vehicle crash near Yosemite kills passenger, injures driver

By Kevin Valine

kvaline@modbee.com

July 29, 2017 3:56 PM

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Buck Meadows killed an 82-year-old passenger and seriously injured the 79-year-old driver, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The CHP reported the driver was traveling east in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup when she entered the dirt shoulder, hitting three signs. The driver then swerved to the left — almost entering the westbound lane — before swerving to the right, swiping a pine tree, and then overturning down an embankment.

The pickup truck came to a stop on its right side, causing the fatal injuries to the male passenger, according to a news release. The pickup was traveling at about 55 miles per hour.

The CHP identified the driver as an Oakhurst resident. It did not provide a hometown for the passenger. The names of the driver and passenger were not released pending notification of family.

