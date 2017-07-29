Hilgenberg's widow hopes to keep kids from playing football

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 1973 file photo, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Wally Hilgenberg is shown. Mary Hilgenberg has been a widow for nine years, having lost her husband Wally to a debilitating disease brought on by his hard-hitting career in the NFL with the Vikings. Now her role is to support other wives of ailing former players, with a mission to keep as many kids away from the sport as she can. File AP Photo