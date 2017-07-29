Temperatures continue to rise as firefighters gain upper hand at Detwiler Fire

An “excessive heat watch” will continue through Thursday as more triple-digit days are in the forecast for the Modesto area.
A high of 102 degrees is predicted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. It predicts triple-digit high temperatures for at least the next 15 days.
On Friday, Modesto’s high temperature reached 100 degrees, according to the Modesto Irrigation District. That was the 11th triple-digit day of July.
The @NWSCPC 6-10 day temp outlook looks HOT for most of the western US. High chance of above normal temps tru at least Mon Aug 7th. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xfDz2OWoek— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 29, 2017
#DetwilerFire [update] northeast of Merced (Mariposa County) remains 81,650 acres and 80% contained. https://t.co/zBoyaN9sl1 pic.twitter.com/my1fTLeThM— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 29, 2017
Under an excessive heat watch, the chances of heat-related illnesses run high, especially for those with no access to air-conditioning, according to the weather service. The heat also could spell trouble for livestock.
The high temperatures also are being felt by firefighters, who despite the conditions, are gaining an upper hand on the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County.
As of Saturday morning, the fire was 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. It has burned 81,650 acres. It’s destroyed 63 residences, 67 minor structures and one commercial business. Other structures have been damaged.
Temperatures are expected to tick upward in Modesto, with a high of 107 predicted for Tuesday.
The 11 days at 100 or above temperatures for July is three more than Modesto had in the same month last year. In 2015, there were just two days at 100 above in July. There were four in 2014, four in 2013 and two each in 2012 and 2011, according to the MID.
