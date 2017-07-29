Work continues in Mariposa county on the Detwiler fire, which was 80 percent contained as of Saturday, July 29, 2017, according to Cal Fire.
Work continues in Mariposa county on the Detwiler fire, which was 80 percent contained as of Saturday, July 29, 2017, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire
Work continues in Mariposa county on the Detwiler fire, which was 80 percent contained as of Saturday, July 29, 2017, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire

News

Temperatures continue to rise as firefighters gain upper hand at Detwiler Fire

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

July 29, 2017 8:58 AM

An “excessive heat watch” will continue through Thursday as more triple-digit days are in the forecast for the Modesto area.

A high of 102 degrees is predicted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. It predicts triple-digit high temperatures for at least the next 15 days.

On Friday, Modesto’s high temperature reached 100 degrees, according to the Modesto Irrigation District. That was the 11th triple-digit day of July.

Under an excessive heat watch, the chances of heat-related illnesses run high, especially for those with no access to air-conditioning, according to the weather service. The heat also could spell trouble for livestock.

The high temperatures also are being felt by firefighters, who despite the conditions, are gaining an upper hand on the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. It has burned 81,650 acres. It’s destroyed 63 residences, 67 minor structures and one commercial business. Other structures have been damaged.

Temperatures are expected to tick upward in Modesto, with a high of 107 predicted for Tuesday.

The 11 days at 100 or above temperatures for July is three more than Modesto had in the same month last year. In 2015, there were just two days at 100 above in July. There were four in 2014, four in 2013 and two each in 2012 and 2011, according to the MID.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area 1:01

Homes on fire in Modesto's College Area
Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers 0:51

Making Cheeseburger Fries at Cosmos Burgers
Watch two rattlesnakes fight it out on the American River near Auburn 1:39

Watch two rattlesnakes fight it out on the American River near Auburn

View More Video