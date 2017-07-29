Researchers excavate remains from centuries-old cemetery

In this Monday, July 17, 2017 photo, George Leader, a professor of sociology and anthropology at the College of New Jersey inspects one of the coffins discovered at a construction site in Philadelphia's Old City, as the remains are fully dug from their coffins and examined at a facility in Burlington County, N.J. The remains were from the former burial ground of Old First Baptist Church, established in 1707, and date from the mid-1700s to the 1860s: three generations, nearly 100 years. Camden Courier-Post via AP Chris LaChall