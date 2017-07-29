On a healthy path, Jerry Kill returns to coaching at Rutgers

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2015, file photo, then-Minnesota football coach Jerry Kill watches from the sidelines during the first half of the team's Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, in Detroit. Jerry Kill has been seizure-free for almost a year and a half. The former Minnesota coach still needs medication to treat his epilepsy and control the seizures that forced him to leave coaching during the 2015 season, but lifestyle changes have been an important part of facing down his condition. Kill has returned to coaching as offensive coordinator with Rutgers. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo