Woman burned in hospital room dies of injuries

Authorities say a woman critically burned in her Pennsylvania hospital room has died of her injuries.
The Lehigh County coroner's office said 66-year-old Val Cooper of Williamsport was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental.
Chief Deputy Coroner Andrew Kehm said Cooper died of complications of injuries after her clothing caught fire Tuesday afternoon while she was on supplemental oxygen in a Williamsport hospital.
Nursing staff at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional Medical Center found her gown ablaze, and a chair she had been sitting was also burning.
Fire officials said the blaze was started accidentally by a cigarette lighter. The woman smoked, but that's prohibited in the hospital, where her cigarettes and another lighter were stored in a lockbox.
