6 State Patrol SUVs repaired over carbon monoxide worries

The Washington State Patrol has sent a half-dozen of its Ford sport-utility vehicles to the dealership for repairs after troopers reported signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
KING-TV reports that since January, six troopers have suffered symptoms similar to carbon monoxide poisoning — two seriously enough to be hospitalized. Both have returned to duty.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The Austin, Texas, Police Department pulled nearly 400 SUVs from its fleet Friday. City officials said more than 60 officers have reported health problems since February and more than 20 were found to have measurable carbon monoxide in their systems.
The Washington State Patrol has 645 Ford Interceptors and Explorers in its fleet. After the second case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in February, WSP began installing carbon monoxide detectors in patrol cars.
