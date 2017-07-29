CHP investigating fatal wreck involving vehicle, train near Denair

A train collided with a vehicle early Saturday morning just north of Denair, leaving at least one person dead.
At 2:34 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported the fatal accident near Santa Fe Avenue between East Barnhart and East Taylor roads.
The CHP reported that the vehicle was struck by a southbound train.
Santa Fe was closed at 3 a.m., and the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Department was called to the scene. The road remain closed as of 5:30 a.m.
It was not immediately known if there was more than one victim.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
