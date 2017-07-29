Fire spreads to two homes in Modesto’s College neighborhood

Area firefighters beat back a house fire that spanned two residences in Modesto’s College area neighborhood Friday evening.
A call came in at 10:40 p.m. for a residential structure fire on the 500 block of Orange Avenue a few block west of Enslen Elementary School. Callers initially said up to three homes were on fire, said Modesto Fire Division Chief Michael Lillie. When crews arrived, the garage behind one home was fully engulfed and flames had spread to the house next door.
Lillie said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the blaze.
The garage in the first home was destroyed and the second home suffered extensive damage to one room as well as smoke damage. The flames also caused significant damage to high voltage electrical wires, cable and phone wires behind the houses. No one was home at either residence and there were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters, Lillie said.
Crews from Modesto and Ceres fire departments responded sending five engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs to the scene. Onlookers lined the street as crews worked in the densely populated residential neighborhood. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
