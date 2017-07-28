Around the Region (07/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Citizen of the Year Ceremony
When: Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd.
Info: American Legion Post 74 invites the public to the 2017 Citizen of the Year dinner and award ceremony. This years recipient will be Gallo Center for the Arts chief executive officer Lynn Dickerson. There is a $20 per person donation. For more information contact Al Menshew 209-664-1599.
MERCED
What: Concert: “Julie-N-Friends”
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave.
Info: The Julie-N-Friends concert series continues with guest performers Herb Henry Family, the Rev. Billy Brisendine, Bridge Of Grace, Rain Jones and more. Admission is free, a love offering will be received to cover expenses. For more information, contact Julie at 559-304-1102.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in the City of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Aug. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Private Residence
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its Business After Hours Mixer at the home of Chamber President Pam Jones in Twain Harte. The program begins at 5:30 pm and visitors will have their choice of dinner salads and desserts with a no host bar. Members and guests are encouraged to bring raffle gifts to showcase their businesses. For more information, including the address of the mixer, call 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments