Firefighters battle blaze in Modesto’s airport neighborhood

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

July 28, 2017 11:39 AM

An aggressive attack on a house fire quickly extinguished a blaze Thursday morning at a home in the airport neighborhood of Modesto.

Crews from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 1300 block of Tenaya Drive at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a post on the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s Facebook page, crews arrived on scene to find an exterior fire that had extended into the occupied structures on the property.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross was called to assist those displaced.

