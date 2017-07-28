Firefighters battle blaze in Modesto’s airport neighborhood

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Watch as fire crews battle house blaze in Modesto's airport neighborhood Pause 0:34 Fly over Sierra valley untouched and hidden from public for a century 2:45 Amazing sounds (and sights) of the wild at Yosemite, Yellowstone 0:33 Bloomington police officer's Drive-by Dunk challenge video is awesome 0:41 Look at this weather map and feel the heat 1:40 Watch rookie firefighter rescue dog from the water 1:41 McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 0:38 Fire damages house in Ceres 0:22 Cute, fuzzy, maybe a bit clumsy: Baby flamingos at the Sacramento Zoo 1:04 Watch angry mother break up underage party at her Merced County home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Crews from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 1300 block of Tenaya Drive in the airport neighborhood of Modesto on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Crews from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department, and Ceres Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 1300 block of Tenaya Drive in the airport neighborhood of Modesto on Thursday, July 27, 2017.