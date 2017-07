A Miami Beach firefighter saves the life of a dog struggling to swim in this video. Fire officials said they received an animal rescue call, notifying them about the dog in the water. “We see a dog about 25 yards out,” rookie firefighter Emilio Sanchez told WSVN 7 Miami. “He was really excited to see me.” Later, officials found the owner of the black and brown Shar Pei/Rottweiller mix, and posted their reunion at City Hall on Twitter, as seen at the end of this footage.