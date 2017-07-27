Institute to develop transplant organs for injured vets

A bio-research and manufacturing institute that hopes to develop transplant tissues and organs for injured American soldiers and other patients is set to open in New Hampshire.
The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute opens Friday in Manchester and will be led by a collation that includes DEKA Research and Development Corp. led by Dean Kamen, the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Officials say it will bring good jobs to Manchester and give the state's college graduates opportunities to work on cutting-edge biomedical research.
Dr. James Weinstein, the CEO and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, has said he believes researchers will develop ways to make tissue on structured frameworks that could be implantable within five years.
The opening will be attended by the state's Democratic congressional delegation as well as Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
Comments