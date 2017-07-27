Teavana store in Vintage Faire Mall closing, as well as all shops across country

Starbucks is shutting down all of its Teavana stores, including the shop in the Vintage Faire Mall.
The coffee giant bought the specialty tea retailer in 2012. But on Thursday it was announced all of the company’s 379 sites across the country, mostly located in malls, will be shuttered, according to an official Starbucks press release.
The Vintage Faire Teavana store opened in 2013 and sells tea varieties and the accessories needed to steep and enjoy them including teapots and teacups. But the store, whose name is meant to stand for “Heaven of Tea,” has been struggling nationally,
“The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue,” Starbucks said in the release.
The stores will be shuttered over the coming year with the majority closed by Spring 2018. The closures means some 3,300 Teavana workers will lose their jobs, though the Starbucks notice said they will have the opportunity to apply for positions at Starbucks instead.
Employees at the Modesto Teavana at the mall were still finding out about the closure Thursday. No estimate has been given yet for when the colorful Vintage Faire shop across from Macy’s on the lower level will close its doors. The store has close to 10 employees.
