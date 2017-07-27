Undocumented immigrant’s death in Atwater prison investigated as suicide, staff says

The death of an inmate found Thursday in his Atwater cell is being investigated as a suicide, according to U.S. Penitentiary Atwater officials.
Rodolfo Melendez-Garcia, 36, who was imprisoned for entering the country illegally, was discovered by prison staff at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said in a news release. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures.
The inmate was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support, officials said, while the Mexican Consulate aided prison staff in finding the man’s family.
Melendez-Garcia was removed from life support and pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
The FBI has been notified, officials said.
Melendez-Garcia arrived at USP Atwater on April 4 to serve two years, with one year of supervision for “improper entry by an alien,” according to officials.
The prison is a high-security facility that houses approximately 1,100 men.
