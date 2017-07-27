The Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons United States Penitentiary in Atwater, California. Pictured is the upstairs showing some of the typical general population unit exterior doors.
Undocumented immigrant’s death in Atwater prison investigated as suicide, staff says

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

July 27, 2017 2:13 PM

The death of an inmate found Thursday in his Atwater cell is being investigated as a suicide, according to U.S. Penitentiary Atwater officials.

Rodolfo Melendez-Garcia, 36, who was imprisoned for entering the country illegally, was discovered by prison staff at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said in a news release. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support, officials said, while the Mexican Consulate aided prison staff in finding the man’s family.

Melendez-Garcia was removed from life support and pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The FBI has been notified, officials said.

Melendez-Garcia arrived at USP Atwater on April 4 to serve two years, with one year of supervision for “improper entry by an alien,” according to officials.

The prison is a high-security facility that houses approximately 1,100 men.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

