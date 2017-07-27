Watch this mom’s reaction after she finds 100 teens partying in her home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Watch angry mother break up underage party at her Merced County home Pause 1:09 Watch adorable new flamingo chicks at Sacramento Zoo get used to the world 2:51 Inmates shoot video of their own escape from a California prison 2:08 Watch crews make progress at Oroville Dam spillway this week (July 25, 2017) 0:31 Ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one 0:49 Fire damages fire engine under repair 0:20 Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Atwater duplex fire 0:16 Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say 1:10 Watch as big rig pulled upright after overturning on Highway 99 onramp in Modesto 7:27 Watch deputy DA discuss charges against Obdulia Sanchez Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Monica Fregoso found more than 100 teenagers drinking and partying at her Los Banos home last week when she left work early after receiving a tip from a neighbor. Fregoso recorded a video on her cellphone and posted it on her Facebook page. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the faces of dozens of underage party goers streaming out of her home. The video has drawn a heavy mix of strong reactions. Video by: of Monica Fregoso

