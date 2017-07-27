Around the Region (07/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Nutrition Coupon Distribution
When: Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m.
Where: Modesto Farmers Market, 1500 I St.
Info: The Area Agency on Aging will be distributing Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons at area farmer’s markets. To recieve coupons, seniors must be 60 or older and have income under $1,832 per month for one person or $2,470 per month for two. The coupons will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. They may only be used at a certified farmers’ market. Each booklet contains $20 worth of coupons to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey. For more information contact the Senior Info Line at 209-558-8698 or toll free at 1-800-510-2020.
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through Aug. 4
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church will be having its first academy summer day camp. The academy will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for ages Kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
What: Strike Out Suicide-McHenry Bowl Benefit Bowl
When: Aug. 5, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: Event includes lunch, bowling and silent auction. The funds raised will support AFSP Central Valley Chapter efforts to prevent suicide and and bring hope to those affected by suicide loss. For more information contact Stacey at 209-571-2695 or Barbara at 209-918-4599.
SALIDA
What: Brightwood College Back to School Event
When: Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Brightwood College, 5172 Kiernan Court
Info: The event free will feature refreshments, music, campus tours, information sessions and a school supplies drive for which everyone is encouraged to bring and donate supplies. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as Amazon gift cards and backpacks filled with school supplies. For more information call 209-543-7000 or visit www.brightwood.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
75 YEARS AGO: Trustees for the Oakdale Union High School District voted to approve the 1942-43 budget and the expenditure of $97,645. The public had the opportunity to discuss the proposed budget in a public hearing, set for early August. The board in making the budget had to cut some items in order for the district to retain its tax rate of 51 cents of $100 of assessed valuation. To maintain the rate, the school district would have had to operate on $12,182 less of a budget than the previous school year, when the budget had been $109,827.
