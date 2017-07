A big rig carrying a heavy load of mulch overturned on the Highway 99 onramp at Crows Landing Road in Modesto, California, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. CHP Sgt. Shane McConnel said the driver took the turn a little too quickly for the size load. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The onramp was closed for roughly four hours, re-opening at approximately 4:45 p.m..