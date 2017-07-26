One Ceres fire injures resident; another damages fire engine in repair shop

One fire Wednesday in Ceres caused serious burns to a resident, while another damaged a fire engine being repaired at a shop.
An unidentified man suffered second-degree burns to 35 to 40 percent of his body while using a flammable liquid to do car repair, said Battalion Chief Jeff Serpa of the Ceres Fire Department.
The accident was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Payne Avenue near Hatch Road. The victim was flown to the burn center at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Serpa said.
The other fire was reported at about 8:45 p.m. at A&B Truck Repair, on South Ninth Street at Pecos Avenue. It was brought under control, but not before causing unknown damage to an engine belonging to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
The cause is under investigation, said Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg of the Modesto Fire Department. It assisted Ceres firefighters on the call.
