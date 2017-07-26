County government watchdog steps in as treasurer-tax collector

Stanislaus County leaders voted Tuesday to appoint Auditor-Controller Lauren Klein to serve as interim treasurer-tax collector.
For the past 12 years, residents have sent their property-tax checks to Treasurer-Tax Collector Gordon Ford, but he chose to retire 18 months before his term expires in January 2019.
In announcing his retirement last month, Ford cited concerns about what he sees as risky investments by the Stanislaus County Employees’ Retirement Association. Ford, 71, had not planned to seek re-election next year.
Klein will oversee both the auditor-controller and treasurer-tax collector’s offices starting Tuesday. According to comments at Tuesday’s board meeting, Klein won’t seek re-election as auditor-controller in 2018 and will retire. She wants to give up the interim post if there’s a decisive outcome in the treasurer-tax collector primary election in June 2018.
In event of a two-way race for the office in June, county leaders could appoint the winner to start work immediately as treasurer-tax collector.
Donna Riley —the deputy director of the county's General Services Agency and a former assistant county treasurer —recently filed papers indicating she will run for treasurer-tax collector in the 2018 election, setting up a contest with former county Supervisor Bill O’Brien.
Klein will be paid an extra 15 percent on top of her current salary to serve as interim treasurer-tax collector.
