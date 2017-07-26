Teen driver in live-streamed crash had blood-alcohol level of .10, DA says

Obdulia Sanchez’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.1 percent when she apparently was live streaming and crashed the car she was driving, resulting in her younger sister’s death, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Sanchez, 18, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI in a video arraignment in Merced Superior Court.
When asked by the judge if she understood the charges against her, Sanchez replied, “A little bit.”
Sanchez faces up to 13 years and eight months in state prison if she is convicted.
Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, was killed when her older sister crashed the white Buick Century she was driving outside of Los Banos Friday evening. Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the back window of the car.
Her sister, Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash Friday night on Henry Miller Road, north of Los Banos. She remained in custody Monday in Merced County on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter, according to booking records. CHP investigators did not disclose Sanchez’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.
On Wednesday, Nutt said Sanchez’s BAC was .10. For adults, .08 is considered under the influence. For those under 21, anything over .01 percent is illegal, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
“The behavior demonstrated both prior to and after the incident, as documented by the defendant’s own recording, is disturbing and shocking,” Harold Nutt, chief deputy district attorney, said Wednesday after the hearing. “The Merced County District Attorney’s Office will do everything in its power to see that justice is done in this matter.”
Nutt said the district attorney’s office hasn’t ruled out adding additional charges after further investigation.
The Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed Sanchez has a prior conviction for reckless diving when she was 14. Sanchez’s current license was issued in April and was valid the day of the crash.
This story will be updated.
Comments